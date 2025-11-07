Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that further to its July 7th, 2025, news release announcing the signing of a franchise agreement and real estate location for Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") in Toronto's Bloor West Village, the Company will now celebrate the grand opening of the brands newest location this Friday, November 7th at 2245 Bloor St W, Toronto. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

This new restaurant marks Yolks' second Ontario location (alongside Ottawa) and its fifth operating location nationwide with several more in development and planned to open in 2026. Building on the Company's asset-light franchising strategy and strong real-estate discipline, this opening advances Yolks' continued expansion across key Canadian markets.

"Bloor West Village is a natural fit for Yolks with its dense daytime traffic, family neighbourhoods, and a community that appreciates chef-driven breakfast, brunch, and lunch," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This newest open marks another step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks Breakfast as we further integrate our breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand into our accelerated franchising framework. By leveraging our disciplined strategy and capitalizing on the surge of interest from potential franchisees, we are poised to accelerate our footprint in the breakfast category. This strategic approach not only strengthens Yolks' position but also sets the stage for it to become a leading national brand in the breakfast category."



"With Ottawa performing well we welcome our first multi-unit operator to his newest location in Bloor West as we support and scale the business alongside our experienced franchisees. Notably, this same franchisee already operates two other Happy Belly brands-Heal Wellness and Lettuce Love Café-within the same community, demonstrating strong alignment and belief in our portfolio of emerging brands."

"We love signing former restaurant locations like this that come with existing infrastructure as it shortens the build out time, as well as lowers the cost of entry. Focusing on return on invested capital (ROIC) for both corporate and franchised locations is a key component for the continued growth of the company. With a target demographic that resonates with our concept, Bloor-West Village offers an excellent opportunity to further extend the Yolks brand."

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

