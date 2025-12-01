Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the grand opening of their newest Heal Wellness ("Heal") location in the Bridgeland neighbourhood of Calgary, Alberta. Located at 602 1st Ave NE, this new location is operated by one of our multi-unit franchisee partners and marks Heal's 6th location in the City of Calgary, 9th opened location overall in Alberta, and 12th in Western Canada. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"Heal's continued expansion across Calgary reflects both the strength of the brand and the confidence of our multi-unit franchise partners in our scalable, asset-light growth model," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Bridgeland has emerged as one of Calgary's most vibrant, walkable inner-city communities, with strong foot traffic, excellent connectivity to downtown, and a mix of young professionals, families, students, and health-conscious consumers drawn to its independent retailers, restaurants, and proximity to the river pathway network and transit. Our new Heal Wellness location at 602 1st Ave NE is positioned to serve guests throughout the day-from morning commuters and office workers to afternoon families and evening visitors-seeking fresh, energizing smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies that fit seamlessly into busy, active lifestyles. Opening our 6th Calgary location here, and our 9th in Alberta, is an important milestone as we build Heal into Western Canada's leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. The restaurant held its grand opening on November 29th and is now open and serving guests."



This opening further strengthens Heal Wellness' footprint in Alberta and across Western Canada and exemplifies Happy Belly's disciplined approach of pairing strong local operators with high-quality trade areas in growth markets. This multi-unit Calgary franchisee continues to build towards their 15-unit signed commitment and continues to expand their Heal portfolio underscoring the brand's attractive unit economics and the growing regional demand for wellness-focused QSR concepts.



Heal Wellness continues to accelerate its expansion across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. With 28 locations currently operating and over 168 in development, Heal contributes to a broader Happy Belly pipeline of 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-at various stages of development, construction, and operation.

"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

