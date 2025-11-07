

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautious optimism prevails in world markets amidst mixed earnings updates and lingering worries about high tech valuations. Weak economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures declined. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Asian markets also declined heavily.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged down. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Oversupply concerns boosted crude oil prices. Gold also recorded strong gains. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,833.10, down 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,702.40, down 0.27% Germany's DAX at 23,504.28, down 1.01% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,657.92, down 0.80% France's CAC 40 at 7,912.28, down 0.66% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,563.35, down 0.85% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,270.50, down 1.21% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,769.70, down 0.66% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,997.56, down 0.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,241.83, down 0.92%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1552, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3112, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 153.29, up 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6484, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.4112, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 99.72, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.106%, up 0.32% Germany at 2.6722%, up 0.53% France at 3.465%, up 0.46% U.K. at 4.4740%, up 0.92% Japan at 1.672%, down 0.59%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.02, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.11, up 1.14%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,019.62, up 0.72%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $100,655.37, down 2.31% Ethereum at $3,274.24, down 3.47% XRP at $2.18, down 5.34% BNB at $949.52, down 0.61% Solana at $154.02, down 3.14%



