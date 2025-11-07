

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in September as growth in imports exceeded the increase in exports, the customs office showed Friday.



Exports registered a marginal growth of 0.1 percent in September from a month ago. Meanwhile, imports advanced 2.5 percent.



The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 6.6 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 5.2 billion in the previous month. The expected shortfall was EUR 5.9 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports climbed 5.9 percent and imports increased 2.5 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News