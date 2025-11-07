Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTCQB: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has raised $6,284,820 since September 1, 2025 as a result of the exercise of 31,292,400 share purchase warrants and 131,700 broker's warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants each had an exercise price of $0.20, and were issued on November 6, 2023 in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement. The Warrants expired on November 6, 2025.

Michael Bennett, President & CEO commented; "We are pleased to have the continued support of our shareholders as we advance drilling across our Cajueiro porphyry gold district in Brazil. The exercise of these warrants reflects the confidence of our shareholders in our expanding Cajueiro Porphyry Gold District. These funds will allow us to continue with our extensive drill program at Maria Bonita and the Central Resource area with the goal of increasing our current mineral resources in those zones, and to drill test several of the new target areas identified over the last 18 months. We look forward to advancing our exploration efforts and realising the potential of the Cajueiro district."

Guillermo Hughes, FAIG and M Aus IMM., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold3. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. The central area comprises NI 43-101 resources of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold for a total of 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 515,000oz in the Inferred Resource category1. In addition, the Maria Bonita gold deposit comprises additional open pit Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t for a total of 357,800oz, and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t for a total of 362,400oz2.

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

