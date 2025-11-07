From ESS News China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and South Korea's LG Chem have signed a joint development agreement to advance key materials for sodium-ion batteries, as the technology moves closer to mass commercialization. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on developing cathode and anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, targeting applications in […]From ESS News China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and South Korea's LG Chem have signed a joint development agreement to advance key materials for sodium-ion batteries, as the technology moves ...

