Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQ72 | ISIN: US1523091007 | Ticker-Symbol: 260
München
07.11.25 | 08:00
19,500 Euro
+1,56 % +0,300
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,30020,00014:40
19,30020,00014:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2025 14:10 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Fireside Chat: 10:30 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Fireside Chat: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9:00 AM ET

Event: 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Fireside Chat: 3:00 PM ET

Event: 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Fireside Chat: 9:35 AM ET

Event: Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.