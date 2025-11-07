The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 November 2025 was 1187.00p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 November 2025