Advanced fraud prevention, multi-layered verification and innovative data-driven security solutions are core to Experian's Ascend Platform

Experian today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Identity Verification in Financial Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52985325, September 2025). The report evaluates vendors on the depth and breadth of their identity verification capabilities and on how effectively they align with current and future customer needs.

The IDC MarketScape methodology for this assessment involved two key measures of success: capabilities that reflect Experian's current menu of services and how well aligned they are to its customer needs as well as strategies that indicate how well Experian's future strategy aligns with what customers will require in three to five years.

"This assessment offers a 360-degree view of our identity-verification solutions, and we're very proud to be recognized as a leader," said Keith Little, President of Experian Software Solutions at Experian. "Experian continues to listen to our clients and focus heavily on product development across our Experian Ascend Platform. Our integration of AI across our fraud prevention stack enables more effective and usable solutions, while leading to continued innovation, especially around areas like 'know your agent.'"

The report noted the following strengths for Experian:

Access to a broad and diverse range of proprietary identity and credit data sources enables multi-layered verification across different financial services use cases.

The platform incorporates risk-based authentication, progressive onboarding and behavioral analytics that enable fraud detection with reduced friction.

"Experian demonstrates strength in identity verification by combining broad data assets with scalable workflows," said Sam Abadir, Research Director for IDC Financial Insights. "This offers financial institutions both the consistency required for compliance and fraud prevention, and the dynamism needed to adapt to evolving customer expectations."

To learn more, click here: Financial Services 2025 Vendor Assessment.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

