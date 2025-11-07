Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2025 London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. GMT 9:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. PT in London, United Kingdom.

A live webcast of the presentation will be made available under Events Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a portfolio of preclinical programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

