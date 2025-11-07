Anora Group Oyj: Inside information: Chairperson of Anora to change; Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen proposed to be elected as the new Chairperson

Anora Group Plc Inside information 7 November 2025 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Inside information: Chairperson of Anora to change; Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen proposed to be elected as the new Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Human Resources Committee of Anora Group Plc, Michael Holm Johansen, has informed Anora's Shareholders' Nomination Board that he would wish step down after the approval of Anora's updated strategy.

"The Board of Directors has this year focused on supporting CEO Kirsi Puntila and the executive management team in their work on an updated strategy and transformation of the company. After a robust and comprehensive strategy process, I am pleased to see the successful launch of the building blocks for Anora's turnaround and future growth at the Capital Markets Day on 5 November 2025. CEO Puntila and the executive management team have a full and unanimous support of the Board for the execution of the updated strategy. This is also a natural point in time for me to reflect on my chairmanship. After ten years at the helm of, first Arcus' Board and after the merger of Arcus and Altia, Anora's Board, this is the right time for me to pass on the baton to a new Chairperson to lead the Board and support CEO Puntila and the team in the execution of the updated strategy from the start," says Michael Holm Johansen, Chairperson of Anora's Board of Directors.

"As I step down from my role on Anora's Board, I want to express my sincere gratitude to my fellow board members and the management for the collaboration, trust, and inspiration over the years. It has been a privilege to be part of Anora's journey and to contribute to its growth and transformation. I leave with great respect for the people and purpose that make Anora unique - and I look forward to following the company in its continued development," Michael Holm Johansen continues.

The Shareholders Nomination Board of Anora has proposed to the Board that Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen would be elected as member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors at an extraordinary general meeting of Anora for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board has assessed that Mr Johansen is independent of the company and its significant shareholders. The Nomination Board's proposal and the CV and photo of Mr Johansen are attached to this stock exchange release.

The other currently serving members of the Board elected at the Annual General Meeting 2025 would continue as Board members. The Board members' term of office would last until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

"On behalf of the Nomination Board, I would like to thank Michael Holm Johansen for his long service and valuable contributions as Chairperson of the Board of first Arcus and then Anora and express our sincere thanks to Michael for his steadfast leadership and hard work for the company. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours," says Stein Erik Hagen, Chairman of the Nomination Board.

"I am truly honoured and excited to be put forward as a candidate for Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Anora. The company's superior portfolio of strong brands in the Nordics is impressive. My main focus and top priority as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Anora would be to support the successful execution of Anora's updated strategy. If elected, I truly look forward to working with the Board of Directors, CEO Kirsi Puntila and the executive management team," says Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen.

The Board of Directors will separately summon an extraordinary general meeting, which is planned to be held on 3 December 2025 as a virtual remote meeting without meeting venue. Michael Holm Johansen will continue in his role until the conclusion of the extraordinary general meeting.

APPENDIX: Proposal by Anora's Shareholders' Nomination Board on the election of new Chairperson of the Board of Directors

In addition to the Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting, Anora's employees have, in accordance with the agreement on employee participation between Anora and the special negotiating body of the employees, elected one member and his/her deputy to the Board of Directors. As announced earlier, Jussi Mikkola (deputy Tero Kollanus) was elected in April 2024 and his term of office lasts until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

