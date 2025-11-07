Anzeige
WKN: A3DT74 | ISIN: US30190A1043
NASDAQ
06.11.25 | 21:57
29,950 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
07.11.2025
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.: F&G Annuities & Life Announces 14% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 14%, to $0.25 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.859375 per share of F&G's 6.875% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, to be paid on January 15, 2026, to holders of record as of January 1, 2026.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

