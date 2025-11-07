Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.: Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Results For Third Quarter 2025

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Results (as compared to Third Quarter 2024):

Net Income: Net income was $1.3 million as compared to $3.2 million.

Net income was $1.3 million as compared to $3.2 million. Total Portfolio RevPAR: Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 2.0% to $216.12. The average daily rate was $307.43 and occupancy was 70.3%.

Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 2.0% to $216.12. The average daily rate was $307.43 and occupancy was 70.3%. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased 6.6% to $50.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.6% to $50.1 million. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share decreased 5.6% to $0.17.

Information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release is provided below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for each of the periods presented are included later in this release.

Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our portfolio delivered earnings that were in-line with our expectations despite ongoing headwinds in several of our larger markets. We were once again pleased with stronger performance in San Francisco, which helped to offset subdued government-related demand and a more price-sensitive leisure traveler in other parts of the portfolio. During the quarter, we successfully recast our credit facilities which addressed all debt maturities through 2028, lowered our borrowing cost and enhanced our financial flexibility. While the macroeconomic outlook remains mixed with various challenges, we are maintaining our outlook for the year."

Mr. Giglia continued, "We remain committed to addressing the valuation discount at which we trade and taking every step possible to deliver value for shareholders. As we have done in the past, the Board and management team will continue to explore all avenues to realize the value of our exceptional portfolio."

Unaudited Selected Financial and Financial Data ($ in millions, except RevPAR, ADR and per share amounts).





































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change



































Net Income $ 1.3

$ 3.2

(59.3) %

$ 17.4

$ 42.4

(59.1) % (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ (0.02)

$ -

(100.0) %

$ 0.03

$ 0.15

(80.0) %



































Total Portfolio Operating Statistics (1)

































RevPAR $ 216.12

$ 211.96

2.0 %

$ 226.58

$ 222.24

2.0 % Occupancy

70.3 %

69.2 % 110 bps



71.6 %

69.9 % 170 bps Average Daily Rate $ 307.43

$ 306.30

0.4 %

$ 316.45

$ 317.94

(0.5) %



































Total Portfolio Operating Statistics, excluding Andaz Miami Beach (2)

































RevPAR $ 220.46

$ 220.84

(0.2) %

$ 233.89

$ 230.52

1.5 % Occupancy

71.7 %

72.1 % (40) bps



73.9 %

72.4 % 150 bps Average Daily Rate $ 307.48

$ 306.30

0.4 %

$ 316.50

$ 318.40

(0.6) %



































Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin, excluding Andaz Miami Beach (2)

24.6 %

25.3 % (70) bps



27.1 %

27.3 % (20) bps



































Adjusted EBITDAre $ 50.1

$ 53.6

(6.6) %

$ 180.0

$ 181.6

(0.9) % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 31.7

$ 36.9

(13.9) %

$ 129.0

$ 131.0

(1.5) % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 0.17

$ 0.18

(5.6) %

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

3.1 %





(1) Includes the 14 hotels owned by the Company as of September 30, 2025, and includes prior ownership results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, acquired by the Company in April 2024. (2) Includes the 14 hotels owned by the Company as of September 30, 2025, with the exception of Andaz Miami Beach due to its renovation activity during 2025 and 2024. Includes prior ownership results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, acquired by the Company in April 2024.





Recent Developments

Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Company completed its previously announced Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement"), which provides for an aggregate borrowing capacity of $1.35 billion, addresses all near term maturities, extends the duration of the remaining in-place loans, and further strengthens the Company's balance sheet. Inclusive of extension options, loans under the Amended Credit Agreement mature at various points in 2030 and 2031 but are freely prepayable at any time. The Amended Credit Agreement is composed of a $500.0 million revolving credit facility with an initial maturity in September 2029, a $275.0 million delayed-draw term loan facility with an initial maturity in January 2029, a $275.0 million term loan facility with an initial maturity in January 2030, and a $300.0 million term loan facility with an initial maturity in January 2031. At the Company's election, the revolving credit facility can be extended to September 2030 and each of the $275.0 million term loan facilities can be extended to January 2031. The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable term SOFR. In connection with the new facilities, the Company entered into a series of interest rate swaps to lower its borrowing cost and better manage interest rate risk.

The Company utilized proceeds received from the incremental borrowing on the new term loans to consolidate its prior four term loans into three term loans and to fully repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company is delaying the draw of up to $90.0 million under the $275.0 million delayed-draw term loan facility until January 2026 and expects to use a majority of the proceeds to repay the Series A Senior Notes at their scheduled maturity. Following this repayment, the Company will not have any debt maturities until 2028.

Stock Repurchase Program. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 258,870 shares of its common stock at an average purchase price of $8.70 per share for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $2.3 million. Year-to-date through November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 11,392,876 shares of its common stock at an average purchase price of $8.83 per share for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $100.6 million. Since the beginning of 2022, the Company has deployed $292.3 million and repurchased 30.4 million shares of its common stock, representing nearly 14% of shares outstanding at the start of the period, at an average price of $9.62 per share. The average purchase price per share represents a substantial discount to consensus estimates of net asset value and implies a highly attractive valuation multiple on the Company's stabilized cash flow. The Company currently has $326.9 million remaining under its existing stock repurchase program authorization.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $197.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $76.4 million, total assets of $3.0 billion, including $2.8 billion of net investments in hotel properties, total debt of $930.0 million and stockholders' equity of $2.0 billion.

Capital Investments Update

During the first nine months of 2025, the Company invested $73.7 million into its portfolio. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $80 million to $100 million into its portfolio in 2025, with the majority of the investment relating to the completion of the Andaz Miami Beach transformation, the room renovation at Wailea Beach Resort, and a renovation of the meeting spaces at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk and Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

2025 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its 2025 outlook based on Management's expectations and information available as of the date of this release. The Company's outlook reflects known impacts from the government shutdown to date but could be negatively impacted if the government shutdown or its lingering effects causes additional disruption to travel and hotel demand. In addition, future economic policies, changes in the health of the economy, or changes in consumer sentiment, among other factors, could lead to revisions in the Company's outlook or cause the Company to withdraw its outlook altogether.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects:















Metric ($ in millions, except per share data)

Prior

Full Year 2025

Guidance (1)

Current

Full Year 2025

Guidance (2)

Change in

Full Year 2025

Guidance Midpoint Net Income

$14 to $28

$14 to $28

- Total Portfolio RevPAR Growth (3)

+ 3.0% to + 5.0%

+ 3.0% to + 5.0%

- Total Portfolio RevPAR Growth, excluding Andaz Miami Beach (3)

+ 1.0% to + 3.0%

+ 1.0% to + 3.0%

- Adjusted EBITDAre

$226 to $240

$226 to $240

- Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

$156 to $170

$156 to $170

- Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$0.80 to $0.87

$0.80 to $0.87

- Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

195,000,000

195,000,000

-





(1) Reflects guidance presented on August 6, 2025. (2) Detailed reconciliations of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures are provided later in this release. (3) RevPAR Growth reflects comparison to full year 2024.





Full year 2025 guidance is based in part on the following full year assumptions:

Full year interest and other income of approximately $8 million to $9 million, a $3 million increase from the Company's prior estimate.

Full year corporate overhead expense (excluding deferred stock amortization and management transition costs) of approximately $20 million to $21 million. This range is unchanged from the Company's prior estimate.

Full year interest expense of approximately $51 million to $54 million, including approximately $4 million in amortization of deferred financing costs and $1 million in noncash interest expense on derivatives. Excluding the noncash interest on derivatives, this range is unchanged from the Company's prior estimate.

Full year preferred stock dividends of approximately $16 million to $17 million, which includes the Series G, H, and I cumulative redeemable preferred stock. This range is unchanged from the Company's prior estimate.

Dividend Update

On November 6, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of its common stock. The Company's Board of Directors also authorized cash dividends of $0.812500 per share payable to its Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stockholder, $0.382813 per share payable to its Series H cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders, and $0.356250 per share payable to its Series I cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders. The common and preferred dividends will be paid on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

The Company currently expects to continue to pay a quarterly cash common dividend throughout 2025. The level of any future quarterly dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements, and risks affecting the Company's business.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024



(unaudited)



ASSETS











Investment in hotel properties, net

$ 2,779,057

$ 2,856,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



5,477



8,464 Cash and cash equivalents



121,136



107,199 Restricted cash



76,433



73,078 Accounts receivable, net



29,444



34,109 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net



37,942



27,757 Total assets

$ 3,049,489

$ 3,106,639













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























LIABILITIES











Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

$ 917,452

$ 841,047 Operating lease obligations



8,574



12,019 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



63,942



52,722 Dividends and distributions payable



22,060



24,137 Other liabilities



77,866



72,694 Total liabilities



1,089,894



1,002,619 Commitments and contingencies

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:











Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,650,000 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



66,250



66,250 6.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



115,000



115,000 5.70% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



100,000



100,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 189,911,794 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 200,824,993 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



1,899



2,008 Additional paid in capital



2,298,073



2,395,702 Distributions in excess of retained earnings



(621,627)



(574,940) Total stockholders' equity



1,959,595



2,104,020













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,049,489

$ 3,106,639

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024









Revenues























Room

$ 139,523

$ 138,759

$ 440,492

$ 425,870 Food and beverage



64,419



63,866



209,573



196,572 Other operating



25,381



23,767



73,095



68,597 Total revenues



229,323



226,392



723,160



691,039 Operating expenses























Room



39,303



37,453



119,272



110,349 Food and beverage



48,717



46,286



150,566



138,343 Other operating



6,337



5,815



18,707



18,153 Advertising and promotion



13,420



13,220



40,758



38,326 Repairs and maintenance



9,954



9,094



29,514



26,783 Utilities



7,832



7,670



21,624



19,909 Franchise costs



4,471



4,711



13,773



13,735 Property tax, ground lease and insurance



19,574



19,777



57,425



58,686 Other property-level expenses



26,926



26,702



88,184



82,445 Corporate overhead



6,970



7,577



24,221



23,263 Depreciation and amortization



33,928



31,689



100,328



91,841 Total operating expenses



217,432



209,994



664,372



621,833 Interest and other income



3,160



2,350



7,024



11,306 Interest expense



(13,412)



(15,982)



(39,258)



(39,685) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net



-



-



(8,751)



457 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



(180)



-



(180)



59 Income before income taxes



1,459



2,766



17,623



41,343 Income tax (provision) benefit, net



(137)



483



(272)



1,083 Net income



1,322



3,249



17,351



42,426 Preferred stock dividends



(4,262)



(3,931)



(12,125)



(11,297) (Loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (2,940)

$ (682)

$ 5,226

$ 31,129

























Basic and diluted per share amounts:























Basic and diluted (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per common share

$ (0.02)

$ -

$ 0.03

$ 0.15

























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



189,253



201,402



195,110



202,261 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



189,253



201,402



195,866



202,857

























Distributions declared per common share

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

$ 0.27

$ 0.25

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025



2024

























Net income

$ 1,322

$ 3,249

$ 17,351

$ 42,426 Depreciation and amortization



33,928



31,689



100,328



91,841 Interest expense



13,412



15,982



39,258



39,685 Income tax provision (benefit), net



137



(483)



272



(1,083) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457) EBITDAre



48,799



50,437



165,960



172,412

























Amortization of deferred stock compensation



1,905



2,430



6,741



8,381 Amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations



(158)



(153)



(458)



(271) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



180



-



180



(59) Gain on insurance recoveries, net



(674)



-



(773)



(314) Pre-opening costs



-



853



6,471



1,452 Management transition costs



-



-



1,869



- Adjustments to EBITDAre, net



1,253



3,130



14,030



9,189

























Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 50,052

$ 53,567

$ 179,990

$ 181,601

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025



2024

























Net income

$ 1,322

$ 3,249

$ 17,351

$ 42,426 Preferred stock dividends



(4,262)



(3,931)



(12,125)



(11,297) Real estate depreciation and amortization



33,581



31,320



99,278



90,846 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457) FFO attributable to common stockholders



30,641



30,638



113,255



121,518

























Amortization of deferred stock compensation



1,905



2,430



6,741



8,381 Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations



(130)



(129)



(390)



(381) Amortization of contract intangibles, net



315



315



944



833 Noncash interest on derivatives, net



(495)



3,326



668



1,095 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



180



-



180



(59) Gain on insurance recoveries, net



(674)



-



(773)



(314) Pre-opening costs



-



853



6,471



1,452 Management transition costs



-



-



1,869



- Prior year income tax benefit, net



-



(582)



-



(1,530) Adjustments to FFO attributable to common stockholders, net



1,101



6,213



15,710



9,477

























Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 31,742

$ 36,851

$ 128,965

$ 130,995

























FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

























Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 0.17

$ 0.18

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding



189,253



201,402



195,110



202,261 Shares associated with unvested restricted stock awards



859



1,065



863



900 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



190,112



202,467



195,973



203,161

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Guidance for Full Year 2025 (Unaudited and in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre



















Year Ended



December 31, 2025





Low



High













Net income

$ 13,600

$ 27,600 Depreciation and amortization



132,700



132,700 Interest expense



52,500



52,500 Income tax provision



1,000



1,000 Loss on sale of assets



8,800



8,800 Amortization of deferred stock compensation



9,000



9,000 Pre-opening costs



6,500



6,500 Management transition costs



1,900



1,900 Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 226,000

$ 240,000

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders





Year Ended



December 31, 2025





Low



High













Net income

$ 13,600

$ 27,600 Preferred stock dividends



(16,500)



(16,500) Real estate depreciation and amortization



131,700



131,700 Loss on sale of assets



8,800



8,800 Amortization of deferred stock compensation



9,000



9,000 Pre-opening costs



6,500



6,500 Management transition costs



1,900



1,900 Noncash interest on derivatives, net



1,000



1,000 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 156,000

$ 170,000













Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 0.80

$ 0.87













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



195,000



195,000

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Margins (Unaudited and in thousands)

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024





























Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin



23.0 %



25.0 %



26.0 %



26.9 %

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin, excluding Andaz Miami Beach



24.6 %



25.3 %



27.1 %



27.3 %

























































Actual revenues

$ 229,323

$ 226,392

$ 723,160

$ 691,039

Prior ownership hotel revenues (1)



-



-



-



17,737

Sold hotel revenues (2)



(3)



(2,312)



(7,448)



(10,018)

Total Portfolio Hotel Revenues



229,320



224,080



715,712



698,758

Andaz Miami Beach revenues (3)



(5,312)



(141)



(7,773)



(4,288)

Total Portfolio Hotel Revenues, excluding Andaz Miami Beach

$ 224,008

$ 223,939

$ 707,939

$ 694,470

























































Net income

$ 1,322

$ 3,249

$ 17,351

$ 42,426

Non-hotel operating expenses, net (4)



(280)



(306)



(971)



(880)

Property-level adjustments (5)



189



1,068



7,012



485

Corporate overhead



6,970



7,577



24,221



23,263

Depreciation and amortization



33,928



31,689



100,328



91,841

Interest and other income



(3,160)



(2,350)



(7,024)



(11,306)

Interest expense



13,412



15,982



39,258



39,685

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



180



-



180



(59)

Income tax provision (benefit), net



137



(483)



272



(1,083)

Actual Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



52,698



56,426



189,378



183,915

Prior ownership hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (1)



-



-



-



7,232

Sold hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (2)



(53)



(300)



(3,049)



(3,041)

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



52,645



56,126



186,329



188,106

Andaz Miami Beach Adjusted EBITDAre (3)



2,494



560



5,298



1,281

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding Andaz Miami Beach

$ 55,139

$ 56,686

$ 191,627

$ 189,387







(1) Prior ownership hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre include results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk prior to the Company's acquisition of the hotel in April 2024. The Company obtained prior ownership information from the previous owner of the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk during the due diligence period before acquiring the hotel. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (2) Sold hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre includes results for the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles, sold by the Company in June 2025. (3) Andaz Miami Beach was undergoing a transformational renovation, and results are not comparable to the prior period. (4) Non-hotel operating expenses, net include the amortization of hotel real estate-related right-of-use assets and obligations. Non-hotel operating expenses, net also include prior year property tax credits related to sold hotels. (5) Property-level adjustments include non-operational and nonrecurring items. Adjustments primarily include pre-opening costs at Andaz Miami Beach.

