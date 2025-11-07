AlphaTON Capital: Complete Tumor Regressions Observed in Preclinical Models with Co-administration of Cyncado's A2B and A2A Receptor Antagonists and Cancer Vaccines

Dover, DE, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (Nasdaq: ATON) ("AlphaTON") and its wholly owned oncology subsidiary Tarus Therapeutics, LLC, operating as Cyncado Therapeutics ("Cyncado"), today announced a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting, taking place November 5 to 9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. The poster reports preclinical findings from work conducted by investigators at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at NCI laboratories. In these studies, NCI researchers evaluated combinations of selective adenosine A2B antagonism (TT-4) and A2A antagonism (TT-10) with antigen-specific cancer vaccines.

Experiments in three therapeutic cancer vaccine mouse models, conducted by investigators at the Vaccine Branch of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, support the conclusion that strategies optimized to inhibit both adenosine A2B and A2A receptor mediated immune suppression can synergize with therapeutic tumor-specific vaccines to provide a robust antitumor immune response that should be translatable to humans. Synergy was observed in the TC1 lung cancer model using a triple combination of co-administered TT-4, a selective A2B receptor antagonist and TT-10, a selective A2A receptor antagonist, together with an E7 peptide therapeutic vaccine. This triple combination significantly suppressed tumor growth, improved survival, and elicited specific intratumoral CD8+ T-cell responses. Notably, several mice receiving this combination displayed complete tumor regression and resisted tumor rechallenge without the addition of checkpoint inhibitors. Therapeutic synergy was confirmed in two additional murine models: the CT26 colon cancer model using irradiated CT26 cells as a whole-cell vaccine and the poorly immunogenic B16F10 melanoma model administered a gp100 peptide based vaccine.

"This collaboration with NCI investigators reflects a multi-year effort to define how co-administration of selective A2B and A2A receptor antagonists can amplify vaccine-driven immunity," said Robert Kramer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cyncado Therapeutics. "Dose escalation for TT-10 in patients with solid tumors is nearing completion, and we are preparing TT-4 for first-patient dosing as part of our planned mesothelioma trial, with the goal of prioritizing indications where these investigational drugs can have the greatest impact."

"At AlphaTON, one of our strategic goals is to pair disciplined digital infrastructure with rigorous life science programs," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "These preclinical data strengthen our thesis on adenosine biology and guide how we deploy capital and partnerships to advance TT-4 and TT-10 in the clinic."

Clinical program status

TT-4 (A2BR antagonist): IND-enabled program, with mesothelioma as the lead indication, preparing for first-patient dosing in Q1 2026 under the company's existing protocol framework

IND-enabled program, with mesothelioma as the lead indication, preparing for first-patient dosing in Q1 2026 under the company's existing protocol framework TT-10 (A2AR antagonist): Phase 1 dose escalation is ongoing in advanced solid tumors

SITC poster details

Title: Cancer vaccines synergize with adenosine inhibitors to improve survival and delay tumor progression in lung, colon, and melanoma cancer models in vivo

Session: Poster Hall

Poster Hall Abstract number: 662

662 Date and time: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Acknowledgments and disclaimers related to NCI

This work was conducted by investigators at the National Cancer Institute at NCI laboratories as part of a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement # 03442. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or the National Cancer Institute. Mention of any commercial products does not imply endorsement by the United States Government.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is headquartered in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the symbol ATON.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

About Cyncado Therapeutics

Tarus Therapeutics, LLC (operating as Cyncado Therapeutics), a clinical stage, wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON Capital Corp, is developing potentially best-in-class small molecule adenosine receptor antagonists targeting A2B and A2A receptors to overcome immune suppression in oncology. The Company's lead program, TT-4, is an oral, ultra-selective A2B receptor antagonist with an initial focus on mesothelioma, advancing toward first-patient dosing in Q1 2026. Cyncado is also developing dual-antagonist strategies designed to achieve comprehensive blockade of adenosine-mediated immune evasion, potentially unlocking synergistic anti-tumor effects and durable patient responses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, exploration of tokenization frameworks, clinical development timelines, potential decentralized science (DeSci) applications, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks that tokenization or DeSci frameworks may not be pursued or successfully implemented; uncertainty regarding the Company's and Cyncado's ability to enter into definitive agreements on reasonable terms; uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets and tokenization; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company's ability to satisfy its debt service obligations and covenant compliance; macroeconomic conditions; and other factors described in "Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216



