Karbon-X Corp: Karbon-X Expands Blue Carbon Leadership with New Restoration Project in Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its 7,000-hectare mangrove reforestation project in Senegal-which has already generated an estimated 2.8 million tonnes of CO2 reductions and measurable community benefits-Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company") is expanding its blue carbon leadership into the Konkouré Delta of Guinea, as blue carbon emerges as a critical frontier for climate investment and coastal resilience.

Developed through ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company, the project development and advisory arm of Karbon-X, the initiative will replicate and scale the proven model from Senegal, enhancing biodiversity, shoreline protection, and sustainable livelihoods across West Africa.

Mangroves are more than trees; they are natural shields protecting coastlines, nurseries for marine life, and vital sources of income for coastal families. Restoring them means restoring balance, security, and opportunity for communities that depend on the sea.

To prepare for implementation, Karbon-X's project development arm, ALLCOT, has led regional technical missions and training sessions in Guinea, uniting forestry and climate agencies to exchange best practices and strengthen local capacity for blue carbon development. Field visits to the Gandoul Marine Protected Area offered hands-on experience, from propagule collection to carbon monitoring, bridging knowledge and practice under a shared vision of sustainability.

"Our work in Guinea builds on years of collaboration with local governments and communities," said Alexis Leroy, Chief Sustainability Investment Officer at Karbon-X. "We're deeply rooted in this region-understanding the drivers of deforestation, building local capacity, and ensuring continuity so that restoration efforts deliver lasting social and environmental impact."

Through this initiative, Karbon-X and its project development arm, ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company, reaffirm their mission to turn climate ambition into measurable, lasting impact-accelerating the growth of the blue economy and shaping a more resilient future for the region.

To explore the Guinea Mangrove Restoration Project in more detail, visit https://www.allcot.com/project-development/guinea-mangrove-restoration-project/

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate-solutions company delivering end-to-end carbon and sustainability services across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and verification to credit issuance and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and measurable impact at every step. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

About ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company

ALLCOT, Karbon-X's project development and advisory arm, develops and manages science-based climate projects that deliver verified emission reductions and social co-benefits. With over a decade of experience across five continents, ALLCOT supports Karbon-X's mission to make trusted climate action accessible and accountable worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expected future project outcomes and expansion plans. Over the next five to ten years, Karbon-X aims to scale its nature-based solutions to restore additional ecosystems, generate verified emission reductions, and strengthen community-led climate programs across its operating regions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

