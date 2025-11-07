

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment manager Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) announced Friday net income attributable to Franklin for the fourth quarter of $117.6 million or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $84.7 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding item, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.67 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $2.34 billion from $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on revenues of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



