Legrand Acquires Avtron Power Solutions, a Global Provider of Load Banks & Power Quality Solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand ® , a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announced that it has acquired Avtron Power Solutions, a leading global provider of load banks and power quality solutions that serve a wide range of high-growth markets where reliable delivery of power is required. Avtron employs 600 people, operates five sites across North America and Europe, and is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron delivers dependable solutions for datacenters, healthcare facilities, renewable energy applications and industrial manufacturing sites to ensure that critical power is available when it's needed by customers worldwide.

Avtron will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems Division, led by Ravi Ramanathan. David Cox, who leads Avtron as CEO, will continue to oversee the business, reporting to Ravi.

"Legrand's global Ambition 2030 growth strategy, which aims to reach €15 billion by 2030, includes investing in energy transition and datacenter solutions, two profitable and high-growth areas. Today's news brings us closer to meeting that goal," said Brian DiBella, President and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America. "The acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions helps ensure Legrand's extensive and expanding product portfolio continues to meet the needs of provisioning critical power and electrical infrastructures, like datacenters. I welcome Avtron employees around the globe to Legrand and look forward to learning more about the teams that have made Avtron such a success."



"As two leading organizations with shared values and culture, together Legrand and Avtron Power Solutions will drive growth and continuous innovation," said Cox. "I'm excited about this news for Avtron employees because, as part of Legrand's larger and more diversified organization, Avtron employees will have access to expanded opportunities for personal and professional growth. Additionally, Avtron employees will continue to see many of our key values and priorities reflected in the broader Legrand organization, including the commitment to innovation, integrity, teamwork, and exceptional customer service."

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

