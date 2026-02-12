

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LGRDY) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.244 billion, or EUR4.705 per share. This compares with EUR1.166 billion, or EUR4.423 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to EUR9.480 billion from EUR8.648 billion last year.



Legrand earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.244 Bln. vs. EUR1.166 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.705 vs. EUR4.423 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.480 Bln vs. EUR8.648 Bln last year.



