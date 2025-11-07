Lenovo Recognized With AAA Score in MSCI ESG Ratings for Fourth Year

The AAA rating represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / For the fourth consecutive year, Lenovo has received a rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment. The AAA rating represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of the environmental, social, and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Its research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

MSCI ESG Ratings are used to construct the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here. In alignment with MSCI's methodology, these ratings demonstrate Lenovo's ESG strengths relative to the China information technology industry.

MSCI is an index used by many financial decision-makers around the world. In addition to an AAA rating on MSCI's ESG index (on a scale of AAA-CCC), Lenovo was recently recognized by the Hang Seng Sustainability Index with an AA+ rating, achieving the highest industry score and leading in environmental and social assessments. Learn more about Lenovo's environmental, social and governance initiatives in Lenovo's latest ESG Report.

THE USE BY Lenovo OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF Lenovo BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

