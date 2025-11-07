

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF), Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a global personnel optimization program as part of its new Corporate Strategy, aimed at strengthening efficiency, agility, and customer focus across the organization.



The company will transition from a region-led model to a simpler, division-led structure, aligning operations around clinical needs and innovation while streamlining governance for faster decision-making. The restructuring is expected to make Olympus more consistent and resilient globally.



As part of the initiative, Olympus plans to eliminate approximately 2,000 positions worldwide, reducing management layers and widening spans of control to improve accountability and operational speed. The program will begin in the fiscal year ending March 2026, with most changes taking effect by fiscal 2027.



The optimization is projected to deliver around 24 billion yen in annual savings once fully implemented, subject to compliance with local labor regulations. Olympus reported a global workforce of 29,056 employees as of September 30, 2025.



The company expects to incur temporary expenses of about 12 billion yen related to restructuring between FY2026 and FY2027, already reflected in its current financial forecast. Olympus reaffirmed its FY2026 guidance of 998 billion yen in revenue and 136 billion yen in operating profit.



Olympus stated that the changes reinforce its mission to improve global health outcomes by becoming faster, leaner, and more patient-focused.



OCPNF is currently trading at $12.34, unchanged on the OTC Markets (OTCPK).



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News