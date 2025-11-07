Pandox AB: Pandox AB (publ) notes effectiveness of Scheme and completion of Acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group plc

The boards of Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited ("Bidco") and Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") have announced that the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme") in connection with the final recommended cash offer by Bidco, a newly incorporated company wholly owned by Pandox and Eiendomsspar AS, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other than Treasury Shares and Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the "Acquisition"), became effective today 7 November 2025 (the "Effective Date").

In accordance with the requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules, all consideration paid by Bidco to Scheme Shareholders under the terms of the Scheme will be distributed by no later than 21 November 2025.

Cancellation of the admission of Dalata Shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin and on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the listing of Dalata Shares on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and the FCA's Official list is expected to occur by 7.00 a.m. on 10 November 2025 (being the first business day following the Effective Date).

Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document dated 12 August 2025. All times stated in this announcement are to time in Dublin.

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of Pandox AB accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Advisers

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and in the United Kingdom, Goodbody is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Goodbody is acting exclusively for the Consortium as financial adviser and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and other matters set out in this announcement and shall not be responsible to anyone other than the Consortium for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goodbody, nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition, the content of this announcement or any matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Goodbody nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Goodbody in connection with this announcement, the Acquisition, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law

About Pandox

Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Per 30 September 2025 our portfolio consisted of 162 hotel properties with approximately 36,000 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value was approximately SEK 76bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se