Pandox AB: Pandox AB (publ) summarises reasons for and financial effects from acquisition of Dala Hotel Group plc

Pandox AB (publ) (Pandox) has in a press release 7 November 2025 announced that the acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata) has been completed. Below, the reasons and financial effects from the acquisition are summarised, as per previous communication and documentation in the acquisition process, and Pandox's interim report January-September 2025 with accompanying presentation.

"Through the acquisition of Dalata, we reinforce our position as the leading hotel property owner in Europe. The transaction reflects our ability to make complex and value-creating transactions in international markets together with strong partners. The acquired hotel properties are of high quality, are part of the profitable upper price segment and give an immediate and significant contribution to earnings. With the acquisition, we deepen our market presence in the UK and Ireland which are large and dynamic hotel markets, and we also lay the foundation for further value creation in the portfolio over time", says Liia Nõu, CEO of Pandox.

Total transaction value amounts to approximately MEUR 1,700, of which the purchase price amounts to approximately MEUR 1,400 and net debt Dalata to approximately MEUR 300. Total transaction value after the expected divestment to Scandic, which is expected to take place during the second half of 2025, amounts to MEUR 1,200, equivalent of approximately MSEK 13,300.

Rental income is expected to increase by approximately MSEK 1,200 - with an estimated profitability in line with Pandox's already existing lease agreements in the UK and Ireland - and cash earnings is expected to increase by the equivalent of approximately MSEK 450, on an annual basis. This corresponds to approximately SEK 2.30 per share, an increase of more than 20 percent measured on a rolling twelve-month basis (per 30 September 2025).

31 Investment properties with a value of approximately MSEK 16,700 and an estimated average weighted property yield of 6.95 percent will be added to business segment Leases. This corresponds to a value creation of approximately MSEK 3,000 million, or approximately SEK 15 per share, as the properties are acquired at an implied value of approximately MSEK 13,700 with an estimated initial yield of approximately 8.40 percent, including expected transaction costs.

Dalata owns and operates 56 hotels, of which 31 in self-owned properties (Investment Properties), 22 under lease agreements with external property owners and 3 under management agreements.

The acquisition is made with Scandic Hotel Group (Scandic) as operating partner, where Pandox, following a separation of Dalata's operations into a property ownership and a hotel-operating part, retains 31 Investment Properties in Ireland and the UK.

Following the separation, the intention is that Scandic acquires the complete operating platform, which comprises a total of 56 hotel operations, for MEUR 500.

The 31 Investment Properties retained by Pandox will be operated by Scandic under new long-term revenue-based leases with guaranteed minimum levels.

During the separation process, Scandic will also operate all 56 hotel operations under management agreements with Pandox.

Reasons for the acquisition

The hotel properties fit well into Pandox's acquisition strategy and contribute immediately and positively to Pandox's earnings and net asset value.

The hotel property portfolio is of consistently high quality and consists of 31 full-service hotels in the upper price segment with a total of 6,626 rooms (on average, 214 rooms per hotel) and very strong guest reviews.

The hotels contribute positively to the technical and sustainability-related quality of Pandox's existing portfolio.

Pandox deepens its market presence particularly in Ireland but also in the UK, markets which on a combined basis represent one of the largest hotel markets in Europe.

The hotels' locations and market positions are consistently strong and closely connected to important transportation hubs, businesses and leisure activities.

In addition to the above-mentioned hotel properties, a conversion is ongoing of an office building into a hotel property with 172 rooms in Edinburgh (St Andrew Square), and an extension of Clayton Cardiff Lane in Dublin with 115 rooms. The projects are expected to be completed 2026-2027.

The hotel property portfolio has a weighted average yield of approximately 6.95 percent.

Demand derives mainly from international leisure and business travellers (for example Dublin, London, and Edinburgh) and is complemented in many markets by substantial domestic demand (for example Limerick, Manchester, and Leeds). The hotel properties complement Pandox's existing portfolio well from a demand and segment perspective.

The 31 Investment Properties will be operated by Scandic under long revenue-based lease agreements with guaranteed minimum levels and shared investments, which is the core of Pandox's business model. The minimum rent as a share of the total rent is good.

Pandox, Scandic and Dalata have very good opportunities to together develop the hotels' market positions and take additional market shares.

Hotel Country City Tenure Rooms Location Maldron Hotel Merrion Road Ireland Dublin Freehold 140 City Maldron Hotel Pearse Street Ireland Dublin Freehold 126 City Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge Ireland Dublin Freehold 334 City Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane Ireland Dublin Leasehold 304 City Maldron Hotel Parnell Square Ireland Dublin Freehold 182 City Maldron Hotel Kevin Street Ireland Dublin Freehold 137 City Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Ireland Dublin Freehold 357 Ring road Maldron Hotel Newlands Cross Ireland Dublin Freehold 297 Ring road Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley Ireland Dublin Freehold 351 Ring road Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport Ireland Dublin Freehold 608 Airport Radisson Blu Dublin Airport*** Ireland Dublin Leasehold 229 Ariport DUBLIN SUBTOTAL 3,065



Maldron Hotel Sandy Road Galway Ireland Galway Freehold 165 Ring road Clayton Hotel Galway Ireland Galway Freehold 195 Ring road Clayton Hotel Sligo Ireland Sligo Freehold 162 City Maldron Hotel Portlaoise Ireland Portlaoise Freehold 90 Ring road Maldron Hotel South Mall Cork Ireland Cork Freehold 163 City Maldron Hotel Shandon Cork Ireland Cork Freehold 101 City Clayton Hotel Cork City Ireland Cork Freehold 201 City Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Ireland Cork Freehold 109 City Maldron Hotel Limerick Ireland Limerick Freehold 142 City Clayton Hotel Limerick Ireland Limerick Freehold 158 City REGIONAL IRELAND SUBTOTAL 1,486



IRELAND SUBTOTAL 4,551





Maldron Hotel Belfast City United Kingdom Belfast Freehold 237 City Clayton Hotel Belfast United Kingdom Belfast Freehold 170 City Maldron Hotel Derry United Kingdom Derry/Londonderry Freehold 93 City Clayton Hotel Chiswick United Kingdom London Freehold 227 City Clayton Hotel London Wall United Kingdom London Leasehold 89 City Clayton Hotel City of London United Kingdom London Leasehold 212 City Maldron Finsbury Park United Kingdom London Freehold 191 City Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London United Kingdom London Freehold 157 City Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport United Kingdom Manchester Leasehold 365 Airport Clayton Hotel Leeds United Kingdom Leeds Freehold 334 City UNITED KINGDOM SUBTOTAL 2,075



TOTAL PORTFOLIO 6,626



