

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey by the American Psychological Association shows that loneliness and emotional disconnection have become widespread in the U.S., with many adults blaming societal division as a significant cause of stress.



The online survey of over 3,000 adults, conducted by The Harris Poll, found that more than six in ten people said that divisions in society were a major source of stress, while about half said they often felt isolated, left out, or lacking companionship.



'This year's findings show that people across the nation are not just feeling divided, they're feeling disconnected,' said Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO of American Psychological Association. 'Research tells us that a sense of isolation and social fragmentation can have real consequences for our ability to manage stress and stay healthy.'



The results also showed that people who felt divided from others were more likely to experience loneliness and related health issues. Among those stressed by societal division, 61 percent felt isolated, compared with 54 percent of all adults and only 43 percent of those not stressed by division. These individuals were also more likely to lose patience with family, cancel plans, and struggle to plan for the future.



Those who reported higher levels of loneliness were more likely to face mental and physical health problems, such as depression, anxiety, fatigue, and headaches. In addition, three out of four adults said they were more stressed about the country's future than before. When asked what America represents today, people mentioned words like freedom, corruption, opportunity, division, hope, and fear.



Despite the challenges, most adults are reflecting on what gives their lives purpose. Nearly 92 percent said relationships are a key source of meaning, especially family, friendships, romantic partners, and pets. Many also cited financial security, good health, and spending time with loved ones as their top goals. Encouragingly, 84 percent of adults said they still believe they can build a good and fulfilling life, even if it looks different from previous generations.



'People may be reevaluating what gives their lives meaning, but they haven't given up on finding that purpose,' Evans concluded. 'Even as many feel disillusioned, they're focusing on what they can control-nurturing their relationships, building financial stability and improving their health. That mix of hope and concern captures where America is today: Anxious, yes, but still striving for fulfillment.'



