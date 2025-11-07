Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) (the "Company" or "Batero") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted its application for reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. This follows the successful resolution of the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 6, 2025 and revoked on August 12, 2025. The Company expects that its common shares will be reinstated for trading on the TSXV soon.

"We wish to thank our shareholders for their patience during the reinstatement process," said Diego Heilbrunn, CEO. "We recognize that not having an active trading market during the recent rise in the gold price has been frustrating for our shareholders. We believe, though, that over the last several months, the new management of the Company has instituted procedures and systems that will allow us to move forward with renewed focus on advancing our La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia."

About Batero Gold Corp.

Batero is a precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's objective is to develop the La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia. La Cumbre is located within the Company's 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia's emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Diego Heilbrunn Navarro-Grau

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Batero Gold Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the future development of the Company's La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia.

By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information and statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Certain risks which could impact the Company are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent MD&A available at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking information and statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such information and statements. All forward-looking information and statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273690

SOURCE: Batero Gold Corp.