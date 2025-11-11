Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) (the "Company" or "Batero") is pleased to announce that, further to its November 7, 2025 press release, the Company's common shares are expected to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

About Batero Gold Corp.

Batero is a precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's objective is to develop the La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia. La Cumbre is located within the Company's 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia's emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Diego Heilbrunn Navarro-Grau

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Batero Gold Corp.

