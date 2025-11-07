Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Announces Receipt of All Required Approvals to Construct the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Silver-Gold Project

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has secured all of the required approvals and permits from the Mexican Federal Environmental Department ("SEMARNAT") to construct the El Tigre Stockwork Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project"). The Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Project was disclosed in the Corporation's press release dated October 22, 2024.

With all approvals for the Project now granted, Silver Tiger is now ready to advance the Project towards construction. Silver Tiger's operations prioritize environmental sustainability and actively enhance the well being of the local communities around El Tigre in Sonora, Mexico.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 29 years' experience discovering, financing, and building large hydrothermal gold and silver mines in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger. Silver Tiger commenced work on its El Tigre Project in 2017. Silver Tiger has completed several MREs; a maiden MRE in 2017 and MRE updates in 2023 and 2024. The 2024 PFS for the El Tigre stockwork zone silver-gold project delivered robust economics. The PFS projects an After-Tax NPV of US$222 million at a gold price of $2,150 USD and a silver price of $26 USD at a 5% discount rate. The Project delivers an After-Tax IRR of 40.0%, and a payback period of 2.0 years. The operation is expected to have a 9-year mine life. The El Tigre project delivers a life of mine undiscounted After-Tax Cash Flow of US$318 million, with initial capital costs of $86.8 million (including $9.3 million in contingency). Operating cash costs are projected at $973/oz AuEq and $12/oz AgEq, with AISC at $1,214/oz AuEq and $14/oz AgEq. A PEA for the permitted underground mineral resource is expected to be released in H2 2025.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Devin Devarennes

VP Business Development & Investor Relations

902 233 3656

devin@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to Delores, Santa Elena and Chispas, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-announces-receipt-of-all-required-approvals-to-construct-the-el-tigr-1098426