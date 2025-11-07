Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.11.2025 22:14 Uhr
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.32 per share to $0.33 per share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company's Class A common stock is also being increased from $0.30 to $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2025. Havertys Furniture has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys Furniture 404-443-2900
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
Investor.relations@havertys.com

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-announces-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-1098398

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
