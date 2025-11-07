

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As November begins, experts say you might start noticing changes in your mood and energy levels. The shorter days and colder weather often trigger a form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). It follows a seasonal pattern as symptoms appear in fall or winter and usually improve in spring. People with SAD often sleep more, feel tired, and crave comfort foods, especially carbohydrates.



Experts claim that these mood changes are often linked to less daylight. Light helps regulate our internal body clock, which affects hormones, alertness, and mood. During winter season, our natural rhythms can fall out of sync without enough daylight and with too much artificial light at night.



According to Dr. Cathy Wyse from the University of Edinburgh, research now shows that seasonal mood changes are not just in our heads, but they're also part of how our bodies naturally work. It is also important to know when your low mood may be just the 'winter blues' and when to seek professional help as it's not always easy to tell the difference between normal winter sluggishness and clinical depression.



Notably, some people are more sensitive to these seasonal shifts than others. For example, in people with bipolar disorder, manic episodes often happen in spring, while depression tends to occur in the darker months.



The best way to beat the winter slump is to get more light. Bright light therapy is the most effective treatment for SAD. Even spending time outdoors in natural sunlight can make a big difference as first morning light hours can boost serotonin levels.



