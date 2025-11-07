

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, said Thursday that the company is creating a new research team aimed at expanding the capabilities of artificial intelligence.



Under Suleyman's leadership, the group, known as the MAI Superintelligence Team, will concentrate on creating sophisticated yet useful AI systems.



In contrast to developing abstract or limitless forms of superintelligence, Suleyman stressed in a blog post that the team's goal is to develop AI that is 'grounded and controllable' in order to solve real-world issues.



The action is taken as big tech companies step up their efforts to hire the best AI researchers. While Google and Anthropic are still growing their AI research portfolios, Meta has invested billions in its rival Superintelligence Labs.



Before joining Microsoft last year, Suleyman, a co-founder of DeepMind, led the startup Inflection. He currently leads the AI division, which includes Bing and Copilot.



Although Microsoft has expanded by integrating technology from Google, Anthropic, and Inflection, it still relies on OpenAI for its core models.



With expert-level diagnostic capabilities and cutting-edge planning tools, the new team will focus on AI applications in education, healthcare, and renewable energy.



Amid growing investor concerns, Suleyman also emphasized the need for fiscal restraint, stating that Microsoft will not pursue superintelligence 'at any cost.'



