Toggle3D.Ai Inc. Provides Update on Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Toggle3D.Ai Inc. (CSE:TGGL) ("Toggle" or the "Company") today provides an update with respect to the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which were not filed by the filing deadline of July 29, 2025. As a result of the failure to file, the Company is currently noted in default with the applicable securities regulators.

Toggle has remained a pre-revenue company which did not achieve the expected commercial traction over the past year. Accordingly, the Company continued to incur development and maintenance costs without generating revenue. As a result, management prioritized preserving cash resources and deferred the audit process while exploring strategic alternatives.

The Company continues to seek opportunities to enhance shareholder value and will provide additional corporate updates in due course. Toggle intends to complete the required financial statement filings once a definitive transaction structure is finalized with a potential buyer and sufficient funds or deposits are secured to support the audit process. Discussions with interested parties are ongoing, and Toggle remains committed to completing all applicable filings as soon as practicable.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg CEO/Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur, and includes statements relating to any future transaction involving Toggle and the receipt of any related funding. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/toggle3d.ai-inc.-provides-update-on-financial-statements-1097847