NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Provides Update on Toggle3D.ai

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Nextech3D.AI (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) provides an update today at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review, to announce that it has terminated its previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI") dated April 4, 2025 to sell up to an 80% equity interest in its spin-out subsidiary, Toggle3D.ai Inc. (CSE:TGGL) ("Toggle") to TQG Technologies ("TQG"). The parties were unable to finalize the proposed structure for the transaction in accordance with the applicable timelines, and accordingly, no deposit was paid to the Company nor were any common shares of Toggle sold by the Company to TQG.

Toggle has remained a pre-revenue company which did not achieve the expected commercial traction over the past year. Accordingly, it continued to incur development and maintenance costs without generating revenue. As a result, management has prioritized preserving cash resources and currently placed Toggle on care and maintenance. Toggle continues to seek opportunities to enhance shareholder value and consider various strategic alternatives and the Company will provide additional updates in due course.

