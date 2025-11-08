Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Inka Health Publishes Framework on Transportability of Real-World Evidence and Use in Health Technology Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("InkaHealth"), has published a technical primer[1] on the transportability of real-world evidence (RWE) titled Transportability of Non-Local Real-World Evidence and Its Relevance to Health Technology Assessment in the Journal of Clinical Evaluative Research (JCER). This primer, co-authored with experts at AstraZeneca Canada, addresses a critical challenge in global healthcare decision-making by demonstrating how advanced statistical transportability methods can adapt medical evidence from one country for use in another. These methods have the potential to accelerate regulatory approvals and improve patient access to innovative therapies, particularly in rare diseases where local data are often limited.

The primer outlines the three foundational principles required for reliable cross-border evidence sharing, which are consistency, positivity, and conditional exchangeability. By applying these golden rules, global regulators, health technology assessment bodies, and industry stakeholders gain a practical framework to evaluate the relevance of non-local RWE. The article also details proven statistical techniques including matching, weighting, standardization, and bias analysis that will be integrated into Inka Health's SynoGraph platform to address differences in patient populations. This ensures that real-world oncology data from various regions can be more confidently used to inform healthcare decisions worldwide.

These approaches are especially important for rare disease drug approvals where patient populations are small and local evidence is often lacking. By enabling non-local data to be used effectively, the primer offers a potential solution to this bottleneck, ultimately helping to speed up approval of access to life-saving treatments.By incorporating these transportability methods into SynoGraph, Inka Health is advancing the use of artificial intelligence to overcome global data challenges in oncology, supporting more precise, timely, and evidence-based treatment decisions worldwide.

"This primer marks a pivotal step toward making global health data more accessible and actionable. By harnessing advanced statistical methods alongside AI-powered tools like SynoGraph, we can break down geographic barriers in oncology research. This publication is instrumental in exploring applications for transportability in real-world oncology settings and finding ways to help accelerate the delivery of innovative treatments to patients who need them most, particularly in rare disease communities where data scarcity has long been a challenge," stated Paul Arora, Co-Founder of Inka Health.

AstraZeneca Canada became a client of Inka Health on September 23, 2024, prior to Inka Health becoming part of Onco-Innovations on February 3, 2025. AstraZeneca is not an investor in Onco-Innovations. Any references to AstraZeneca Canada are only to the real-world evidence and analytic methods publications being developed under the services agreement with Inka Health.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data, including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

