Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") provides an update on two recent transactions previously announced by the Company.

The Company is providing an update on the acquisition of an Indoor Farm Management System ("IFMS") asset from Mindsgate Ltd. (the "IFMS Transaction"), previously announced on October 3, 2025, and on the assignment and transfer of the Auction Master Pro ("AMP") support contracts, held by its wholly owned subsidiary ViewTrak Technologies Inc., to Cristel Baber DBA I.T. Group (the "AMP Transaction"), previously announced on October 10, 2025.

As the IFMS Transaction and the AMP Transaction are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company is required by Section 3.5 of TSXV Policy 3.3 to provide regular updates on their progress.

The Company has received conditional acceptance for the IFMS Transaction from the TSXV and is currently working to satisfy the remaining conditions, including the submission of documentation required under TSXV Policy 5.3 to obtain final acceptance. Subject to the review process and final acceptance by the TSXV, the Company anticipates that the IFMS Transaction should close by the end of November 2025.

The AMP Transaction has been submitted to the TSXV and the Company is awaiting conditional acceptance.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273701

SOURCE: TrustBIX Inc.