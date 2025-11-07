Anzeige
WKN: A0F56H | ISIN: US3614381040
Frankfurt
07.11.25
21,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMCO INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMCO INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2025

  • Enhancing and Expanding our ETF Product Offerings
  • Quarter End AUM of $35.0 billion (+9% versus Q3 2024)
  • Quarterly Revenues Grew 10% to $63.2 million
  • Third Quarter EPS of $0.68 versus $0.69 in the Third Quarter of 2024
  • Strong Liquidity Position and Cash Generation Support Capital Returns: $200.8 million in Cash and Investments (No Debt); 22.1 million Shares Outstanding After Repurchasing 237,000 Shares During Q3 2025
  • Board Authorizes 25% Increase to Quarterly Dividend to $0.10 Per Share, an Additional 500,000 Share Buyback, and $2.5 million Charitable Contribution
  • Chairman and co-CEO Elects to Waive Management Fee for December

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("Gabelli") (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Please use this link to see the full press release on our website: https://gabelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/GAMI-3rd-Quarter-2025-Press-Release-Final.pdf

About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 5 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d'investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company's revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

Contact:Kieran Caterina
Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149
For further information please visit
www.gabelli.com

