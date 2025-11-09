Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2025) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) ("Bri-Chem" or the "Company") announced today the departure of Don Caron, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former Chairman of the Board, from the Company, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors has initiated a leadership transition process and will be overseeing interim management responsibilities while it commences a search for a suitable successor in the CEO role. The Company expects no disruption to its ongoing operations and continues to execute on its strategic priorities.

Barry Hugghins, Chairman of the Board, said the following: "Bri-Chem remains firmly committed to operational discipline, customer service, and the long-term growth of the business. Our Board and management team are focused on driving alignment and performance across the organization, while earning the confidence of our employees, customers, and shareholders."

Bri-Chem will provide further updates as appropriate once a permanent leadership appointment has been made.

About Bri-Chem Corp.

Bri-Chem is a leading North American wholesale distributor of drilling fluids, and related products to the energy, construction, and industrial sectors. The Company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273755

SOURCE: Bri-Chem Corp.