

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. (S19.F, 5713.T), a Japanese steel maker, on Monday revised up its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net income of JPY 74 billion, or JPY 272.66 per basic share, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 61 billion, or JPY 224.75 per basic share.



The steel maker now anticipates annual sales of JPY 1.554 trillion, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 1.513 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, Sumitomo had recorded a net income of JPY 16.487 billion, or JPY 59.99 per basic share, on sales of JPY 1.593 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 131 per share, higher than last year's JPY 104 per share.



