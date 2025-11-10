

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) has outlined a strong growth trajectory through 2030, targeting an earnings growth rate of 7% to 9%, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This projection is supported by a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, aimed at modernizing infrastructure and expanding capacity.



AEP expects its rate base to grow at a about 10% CAGR through 2030, reflecting continued investment in regulated utility assets.



The company also anticipates peak electricity demand to reach approximately 65 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, driven by factors such as industrial expansion and increased electrification.



