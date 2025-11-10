Anzeige
WKN: A114C7 | ISIN: CA89156L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: PNW1
Frankfurt
07.11.25 | 08:49
0,134 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2025 08:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Exploration Announces Management Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that Mr. James Shipka, Executive Vice President, Asset Development and HSE, has departed the Company effective November 7, 2025.

Mr. Shipka's responsibilities will be permanently reassigned among existing members of the executive leadership team.

The Company thanks Mr. Shipka for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP". For further information about Touchstone, please visit the Company's website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/touchstone-exploration-announces-management-change-1099353

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
