

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY.PK), a manufacturer of electronics and electrical equipment, on Monday reported a modest rise in profit for the first half of fiscal 2025, mainly helped by higher revenue.



Profit before income taxes stood at 40.479 billion yen, down 2.4% from 41.461 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit was nearly unchanged at 38.723 billion yen, compared with 38.544 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent company inched up to 28.271 billion yen from 28.148 billion yen, while earnings per share rose to 111.03 yen from 109.84 yen.



Revenue grew 2.5% year-on-year to 437.777 billion yen.



For the full year, the company projects revenue to increase 2.7% from last year to 900 billion yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to rise 15% to 63 billion yen. Basic earnings per share are estimated at 252.02 yen, up from 214.27 yen in the previous year.



