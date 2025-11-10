

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output expanded for the first time in four months in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production advanced 2.1 percent annually in September, after stagnating in the previous month. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since March 2023, when production rose 4.3 percent.



Production grew in almost two-thirds of the underlying sectors, the agency said.



The repair and installation of machinery saw the largest increase in production, which grew 18.0 percent from last year. Production of rubber and plastic grew 5.9 percent, while the chemical industry recorded a decline of 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production icreased slightly by 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News