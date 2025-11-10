Seran Ahmetrasit Joins as a Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Debt Advisory, Europe, in the Capital Solutions Group

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Seran Ahmetrasit has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Debt Advisory, Europe, in the Capital Solutions Group. She is based in the firm's London office.

Ms. Ahmetrasit will spearhead Houlihan Lokey's expansion into infrastructure debt advisory in Europe, building on the firm's existing market-leading expertise in U.S.-based infrastructure capital solutions and related sector verticals. She will work closely with the firm's industry coverage teams to deliver innovative financing strategies for financial sponsors and corporates operating across the infrastructure landscape.

Ms. Ahmetrasit joins Houlihan Lokey from Jefferies, where she worked in the Power, Utilities Infrastructure team. Prior to joining Jefferies in 2019, she worked at RBS, where she gained extensive experience in capital markets and structured finance. Over the course of her career, she has led a wide range of transactions, including ratings advisory, structuring, acquisition financing, and refinancing, building long-standing relationships with clients across the infrastructure sector, alongside strong connections with key lenders, including banks, institutional funds, and credit funds.

"We're delighted to welcome Seran to Houlihan Lokey," said Gregg Newman, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Capital Solutions. "Our Capital Solutions Group has established itself as a truly global front-runner in the provision of transformative financing solutions, now with more than 170 financial professionals operating across markets globally. Seran's appointment adds further distinction to the team, bringing proven infrastructure experience that will elevate the breadth and depth of the advice we deliver to clients."

"Seran brings outstanding sector expertise, proven execution capabilities, and deep client relationships in infrastructure debt advisory," said Anthony Forshaw, Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Solutions, Europe. "Her appointment underscores our conviction in the infrastructure sector, our confidence in the continued flow of capital, and our commitment to building a market-leading practice that works seamlessly with our M&A franchise to deliver exceptional, value-enhancing outcomes for clients."

"I am thrilled to join Houlihan Lokey's Capital Solutions team at such an exciting time for infrastructure as a sector," said Ms. Ahmetrasit. "The firm's global platform, collaborative culture, and breadth of expertise provide a unique opportunity to deliver creative, high-impact solutions for clients across infrastructure subsectors and geographies. I look forward to expanding the firm's advisory capabilities across debt, debt-like, and equity instruments, and driving innovative strategies that create tangible value for clients."

Houlihan Lokey's Capital Solutions Group comprises more than 170 dedicated professionals across 16 offices in seven countries, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Manchester, Miami, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Zurich. In the past 12 months, the group raised and advised on around $28 billion across approximately 120 transactions.*

*As of June 30, 2025.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions for the past two years, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG.

