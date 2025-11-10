InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital enforces patents against Amazon

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has initiated litigation against Amazon over the ongoing infringement of InterDigital's intellectual property.

The patents-in-suit relate to the compression of video content and improving picture quality through high dynamic range (HDR) technology. Amazon infringes InterDigital's intellectual property through its devices including FireTV and Kindle, and through its services including Prime Video.

Cases have been initiated in United States Federal District Court in the District of Delaware, in Rio de Janeiro State Court, Brazil, in the Munich Regional Court in Germany, and in the Local Division of Mannheim in the Unified Patent Court.

"Our preference is always to sign licenses through amicable negotiation but Amazon's decision to initiate litigation against InterDigital earlier this year shows that Amazon is more interested in litigating than negotiating," said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "As the underlying innovation in these cases demonstrates, the incredible breadth of our research enables Amazon to efficiently deliver high quality content to consumers and its customers around the world, and we are committed to receiving fair compensation for our groundbreaking research, which will allow us to continue to invest in the next generation of technology."

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



