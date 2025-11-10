Alma Media: Alma Media acquires Climatrix reporting service - strengthens real estate analytics in climate risk management

Alma Media Corporation Press Release 10 November 2025

ALMA MEDIA ACQUIRES CLIMATRIX REPORTING SERVICE - STRENGTHENS REAL ESTATE ANALYTICS IN CLIMATE RISK MANAGEMENT

Alma Media Finland Oy has acquired the Climatrix business from DirectionLab Oy, which provides digital tools for assessing and reporting physical climate risks. The acquisition, which involves an early-stage business, is not expected to have a material impact on Alma Media's financial key figures over the next two years.



DirectionLab Oy is a Finnish technology company whose analytics tool supports real estate, insurance, and financial sector operators in managing climate risks. The solution is already integrated into Alma Insights' Asuntopuntari - an AI-based real estate analytics service that evaluates property market value, sales potential, and risks, including climate-related risks.

"Climatrix complements Asuntopuntari's property assessments and makes climate risk analysis measurable and continuous risk management easy. As climate change intensifies extreme weather events, it is crucial to understand where and when potential risks may occur and their possible financial impact," says Tuomo Räsänen, Vice President, Alma Marketplaces Real Estate business unit.

The Climatrix tool is designed to meet EU taxonomy requirements and support ESG reporting. It provides a comparable and numerical assessment of risks, taking into account different climate scenarios and time horizons.

"I am pleased that Climatrix, the advanced climate risk analysis service that we have developed, will find a new home at Alma, where it will have strong resources to grow and scale into Finland's and Europe's leading service - as part of Alma's comprehensive property data service package," says Kari Tuukkanen, founder of Climatrix and CEO of DirectionLab Oy.

