aXichem AB: aXichem, in collaboration with Chr. Olesen, applies for fast-track product registration in Brazil for phenylcapsaicin as a feed additive for dairy cattle

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company in collaboration with its distributor in EU and the Americas, Chr. Olesen, will apply for a fast-track product registration in Brazil for its phenylcapsaicin as an additive in feed for dairy cows, with the aim to increase milk production. The background to the product registration is the, previously communicated, promising initial findings in an exploratory field evaluation carried out in Brazil with aXiphen® administered in the feed to Girolando dairy cattle. These findings are now confirmed by interim data from an ongoing 90-day controlled trial, assessing aXiphen® in lactating Jersey cows, measuring daily milk volume and standard composition under real-farm conditions.Based on impressive interim data, Chr. Olesen's team has decided to submit a so-called fast-track registration of phenylcapsaicin as an additive in feed for dairy cows, to be able to market the product in this segment as quickly as possible.

Tatiana Oliveira, Sales Manager, Feed Additive, Chr Olesen, Brazil, comments:

"I am excited about the interim results from this new study, and the fact that the benefit for the milk producers is so significant. According to the interim study report, and with the cost/revenue model we work with in dairy farms, it could mean an improved revenue of as much as one USD per cow per day for the producer. The potential is quite spectacular. With the new confirming data, we have decided to aim for a fast-track registration of phenylcapsaicin for this specific application."

Torsten Helsing, CEO at aXichem, comments:

"We are very pleased to see the enthusiasm and commitment from the Chr. Olesen team in Brazil, when it comes to driving the approval process and exploiting these interesting commercial opportunities for aXiphen®. The process runs in parallel with the continued focused campaign for implementing aXiphen® as a standard ingredient and salmonella inhibitor in poultry feed in the Brazilian market."

In August 2025 aXichem announced that aXiphen was included in an exploratory field test in Brazil with Girolando cows, initiated by a dairy producer with an excellent production of about 39 liters per cow per day. In the test 54 Girolando cows got 15 mg phenylcapsaicin per day per cow (which corresponds to approximately 0.8 mg/kg of dry matter for this type of cattle) in their

feed mix during a period of five weeks. This supplementation resulted in an average increase in milk yield of some 2 liters per day, representing an approximate 5% improvement in productivity.

To confirm the results from the exploratory field trial, a 90-day controlled trial was initiated to assess the effects of aXiphen® in lactating Jersey cows. A group of 28 cows got 1 g aXiphen®/day in their feed mix, while the control group was fed with its standard feed. Primary endpoints in the study are to evaluate sustaining post-peak milk yield, measured in daily milk volume and standard composition under real-farm conditions.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen®

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.



aXiphen is approved and registered in Brazil as a feed additive for use in poultry as well as in piglet feed. An industrial poultry production test, on on-floor salmonella prevalence, concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

