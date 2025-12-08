aXichem AB: aXichem carries out another call-off delivery of aXiphen to Chr. Olesen in Brazil within the framework of previous order

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), the developer of innovative feed additives and food supplement delivers aXiphen® to its distributor in Brazil, Chr. Olesen, within the framework of the order, worth approximately SEK 7 million, which was communicated in February this year. aXichem delivered a first call-off from the order in the third quarter. With the activities underway for the marketing of aXiphen, as an additive in poultry feed and as an additive in feed for dairy cows, Chr Olesen strives to secure the lead times for delivery from its local warehouse to the feed producers. The value of the volume now delivered amounts to approximately SEK 2.6 million.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"It is gratifying that our distributor Chr. Olesen is taking a positive view of the development of aXiphen® in Brazil and is securing delivery capacity for the expected demand. If all goes as planned, there could be two exciting applications for aXiphen® in Brazil next year; additive in poultry feed, where we already have a product approval and our first commercial customer, and additive in feed for dairy cows, where Chr. Olesen is working on a fast-track application for registration."

About Chr. Olesen

As a global distributor in the animal health and nutrition industry, Chr. Olesen is committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and sustainable solutions, contributing to the advancement of the animal production sector.



About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili peppers and their active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines capsaicin with a phenyl group. The result is an innovative substance with completely unique properties. As an ingredient in chicken feed, phenylcapsaicin is now a non-antibiotic alternative that inhibits salmonella, improves animal health and increases productivity.

Production trials conducted in Brazil 2025 confirm previous production trials and studies conducted in Europe, which proved the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. The production trial in Europe included approximately 1.6 million birds and showed, under the test conditions and when 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin was added to the feed, a statistically significant reduction in the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor tests. The European Production Efficiency Model, EPEF, also showed that breeding efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 8 December 2025, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com



About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets industrial chemicals. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which is commercialized under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.