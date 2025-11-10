

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Dyno Nobel Limited (ICPVF.PK), Monday announced full year 2025 financial results, posting revenue of A$5,345 million compared to A$5,365 million a year ago.



Loss after tax after individually material items narrowed to A$53 million from last year's A$311 million.



EBIT excluding individually material items totaled A$714 million compared to A$580 million in the previous year.



Operating margin increased to A$1,374 million from A$1,263 million in the prior year.



Friday, Dyno's stock closed at $1.99 on the OTC Markets.



