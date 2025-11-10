

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened in November as the economy struggles to emerge from the slump, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index fell unexpectedly to -7.4 in November from -5.4 in October. The score was forecast to improve to -3.9.



There is little sign of an autumn upturn in the eurozone, Sentix said.



Both current situation and expectations indices declined at a similar rate. The current situation indicator posted -17.5, down from -16.0 in October. The expectations indicator dropped to 3.3 from 5.8 a month ago.



'The persistence of this gloomy assessment of the situation is particularly indicative of the ongoing process of contraction,' the think tank said. Any temporary glimmers of hope quickly fade away.



Consequently, the path to 2026 seems to be predetermined, Sentix said. The Eurozone economy is unable to emerge from its slump.



Only positive thing from the November data is the easing of inflation concerns, Sentix noted. The corresponding barometer improved by 9 points to -11.



Investors are still waiting in vain for positive news flow for the German economy, the think tank said. Germany's investor confidence index declined to -20.4 from -17.9 in October.



At -38.3 in November, the current situation index dropped from -36.5 in October. The score signals that the situation remains in recessionary territory.



The expectations indicator slid to -0.5 from +2.8 in the previous month. Investors expect the weak status quo for Germany to continue.



