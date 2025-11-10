

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced that it is suspending punitive action for one year in the Section 301 investigation into China's targeting of the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries for dominance.



Office of the US Trade Representative said the action will be suspended for one year, beginning Monday.



'The United States will negotiate with China pursuant to Section 301 regarding the issues raised in this investigation. While taking these actions, the United States will continue its domestic efforts and its discussions with key allies and partners on revitalizing American shipbuilding,' USTR said in a press release.



In a reciprocal move, China's Ministry of Commerce stated that it will suspend special port fees targeting American ships for a year from Monday.



In return, special port fees on Chinese ships docking at U.S. harbors will be waived for the same period.



The suspension follows an agreement reached in economic and trade talks by Chinese and U.S. delegations in Kuala Lumpur last month, and a deal reached between the Presidents of the two major powers later.



