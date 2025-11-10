Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Partners with MiniMax on Breakthrough Real-Time AI Tutor, Delivering Near-Human Voice and Emotion-Aware Interaction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ)(Nasdaq:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced it is partnering with MiniMax, one of Forbes' "Top 50 AI Companies", to advance a next-generation AI Tutor capable of delivering near-human voice interaction, adaptive reasoning, and real-time emotional intelligence.

This launch marks a major milestone in Classover's AI-first strategy. The Company is introducing one of the first teacher-grade AI learning systems that can converse, respond, and instruct with the fluency and presence of a real instructor - while operating at software-level cost and global scale.

Built on MiniMax's low-latency speech engine and Classover's proprietary emotion-response and adaptive learning modules, the AI Tutor now achieves:

Sub-250ms response latency, matching natural conversational rhythm

Studio-grade speech quality, with human-like tone, intonation, and micro-pauses

Voice-based engagement sensing to detect confidence, hesitation, and focus

Real-time adjustment of tone, difficulty, and reasoning

Whiteboard vision recognition to interpret student problem-solving steps and provide instant, targeted guidance

These capabilities move Classover's system far beyond traditional chatbot-style learning, enabling an experience that feels genuinely interactive, responsive, and emotionally intelligent.

A MiniMax spokesperson commented,"We're thrilled to see Classover applying our speech and multimodal technologies in a real-world education context. Their product vision demonstrates how AI can move beyond automation to create authentic, human-centered learning experiences."

Classover's AI Tutor operates at near-zero marginal cost per session, creating a fundamentally different business model from human-delivered instruction.

The platform enables:

80-90% lower delivery cost versus traditional live tutoring

High-margin, highly scalable learning sessions

Global subscription models with recurring revenue potential

Consistent instruction quality without human resource constraints

This combination allows Classover to deliver teacher-grade learning at a fraction of historical cost - opening a path toward significant margin expansion and long-term profitability as adoption scales.

"We're not building another chatbot," said Stephanie Luo, Founder and CEO of Classover. "We're building a teacher-grade intelligence that speaks and reacts like a real instructor. Our AI Tutor listens, senses emotion, tracks effort, and adapts moment by moment - but with the consistency, scalability, and cost efficiency of a system. This is the future of personalized education."

This collaboration serves as a major step toward Classover's long-term vision of the AI Learning Genome - an adaptive intelligence layer that maps how each student learns, behaves, and improves over time.



Upcoming development phases are expected to focus on:

Multilingual real-time conversation

Curriculum-aware personalization

Teacher dashboards with live analytics

Large-scale pilot programs across Classover's global student base

These initiatives reinforce Classover's position as a next-generation leader in AI-powered education technology.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure - where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

