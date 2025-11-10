In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Rumble Inc. (RUM) - up 25% at $7.40 Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) - up 14% at $3.12 Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - up 13% at $40.75 AIFU Inc. (AIFU) - up 11% at $4.35 Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) - up 11% at $3.80 Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) - up 10% at $6.43 Atai Beckley N.V. (ATAI) - up 10% at $4.82 ALT5 Sigma Corporation (ALTS) - up 10% at $2.35 Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) - up 9% at $2.47 Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) - up 6% at $28.51

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) - down 14% at $70.86 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - down 12% at $64.10 Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) - down 9% at $3.40 electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) - down 8% at $5.31 SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS) - down 8% at $2.18 Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) - down 7% at $16.36 Centene Corporation (CNC) - down 6% at $34.99 uniQure N.V. (QURE) - down 6% at $25.95 MMTec, Inc. (MTC) - down 5% at $2.43 AlphaTON Capital Corp. (ATON) - down 4% at $3.75

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:45 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.